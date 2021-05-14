Coroner's office identified man who died after being shot on Oswell Street

The Kern County coroner's office has identified a Bakersfield man who died after his vehicle collided into a residence and caught on fire.
The coroner said in a report that Alonzo Zion Smith, 22, of Bakersfield, was shot by another at the intersection of Oswell Street and Alloway Lane while operating a vehicle, which then collided into a residence.
The incident occurred at 12:00 p.m., April 28.
After an autopsy, the coroner said the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and the manner was homicide.