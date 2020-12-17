A woman who was found dead in a Bakersfield home Dec. 10 was stabbed multiple times and her death is a homicide, the Kern County coroner's office reported Thursday.
Rosie Lee Howard, 73, was found at 6:22 p.m. Dec. 10 in a residence in the 1500 block of Cheatham Avenue, the coroner reported.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office previously said deputies and Kern County fire personnel received a call and responded to the area. They arrived to hear a verbal argument and a woman screaming from inside a residence, and heavy smoke was coming from inside.
KCSO previously said an individual was detained near the scene and was interviewed by detectives. The person was released pending further investigations, KCSO said.
The Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information call 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.