The coroner's office is asking for help in locating the family of a 52-year-old woman whose remains were found in a sump in October.
Coroner's officials said Wednesday all efforts to find the family of Jessie Flores have proved unsuccessful. Flores may have been living near the area where she was found Oct. 12 in the 2100 block of Mahoney Drive.
The cause and manner of her death are still pending.
Anyone with information is asked to call the coroner's office at 868-0100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.