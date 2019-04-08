The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified a motorist who died early Saturday morning after the car he was driving drifted off the roadway and slammed into a tree.
Eduardo Vargas, 30, was driving northwest on Golden State Avenue as it merges with northbound Highway 99. At about 1:20 a.m., Vargas drifted to the right and hit a large tree.
He was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Loved ones gathered at the tree Monday to pay their respects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.