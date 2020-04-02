The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist who died March 26 on the Westside Parkway, west of Coffee Road.
Eric Keay, 39, died at 8:17 p.m. at the scene of the crash, according to the coroner’s office.
The Bakersfield Police Department Traffic Unit asks that anyone with information on the crash call 326-3882 or BPD at 327-7111.
