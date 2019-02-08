The death of a 4-month-old boy in September has been ruled a homicide and coroner's officials said he died by smothering.
Landon Helmick was found unresponsive Sept. 30 in the 1900 block of South J Street, according to a coroner's release. He was taken to Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Sheriff's detectives said a person of interest has been identified and interviewed, and the investigation is ongoing. The person was not named.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.
