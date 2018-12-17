A 1-year-old boy in Ridgecrest died in July as a result of brain damage suffered from drowning and his death is a homicide, according to coroner's officials.
Aydan Whitehead-McGowen was found unresponsive July 25 at a residence in the 1100 block of South College Heights Boulevard and died four days later, according to the coroner's office.
Jordan Whitehead, the child's mother, is charged with second-degree murder in Aydan's death. She's been in custody since late September.
She told authorities she left the boy in a draining bathtub and later returned to find him face down, his body blue and unresponsive, according to court documents.
Police, however, said the child suffered several injuries including unusual scars and bite marks on his body, as well as an injury that led them to suspect the child was sexually assaulted.
Whitehead is next due in court Jan. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.