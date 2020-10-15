The human remains found in Buena Vista Lake in July are those of a Santa Ana woman who was reported missing in 2017, the Kern County coroner's office reported Thursday.
A submerged vehicle was retrieved from the lake on July 12. The human remains located inside the vehicle were identified via DNA as missing person Shirley Mae Cassel, 64, the coroner's office reported.
Cassel had been reported missing to the Santa Ana Police Department in September 2017. On July 28, 2018, a lower leg/foot was retrieved from the lake. A DNA comparison confirmed that the lower leg/foot was that of Cassel, the coroner's office said.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating.