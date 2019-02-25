The three people killed in a plane crash in Tehachapi last week have been identified.
Felipe Iniguez Plascencia, 53, of Whittier, Ruben Piranian, 74, of Granada Hills, and Marina Villavicencio, 38, of Yorba Linda were the three occupants of the twin-engine Beechcraft that went missing Thursday, according to coroner's officials.
The coroner's office did not identify which of the three was piloting the plane.
The plane's wreckage was found Friday morning, and the bodies were recovered by Sunday afternoon.
Sheriff's Search and Rescue personnel reported the bodies were under several feet of snow and trees that had fallen over among the wreckage.
The flight plan said the plane was heading from San Luis Obispo to Los Angeles on Thursday. It's unclear exactly when it went down.
