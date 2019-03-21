A man found dead inside a bathroom at Belle Terrace Park last month died from multiple stab wounds, according to the coroner's office.
Heroin intoxication and heart disease were contributing factors in the death of 28-year-old Manpreet Singh Gill, according to a coroner's release. His death is a homicide.
Singh's body was found the morning of Feb. 20 at the park in the 1100 block of East Belle Terrace. Bakersfield police are investigating.
