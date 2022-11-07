 Skip to main content
Coroner ID's man killed in shooting

The Kern County coroner's office identified a man killed in a shooting Nov. 1.

Andrew John Camacho, 27, of Bakersfield, was shot at 3:29 p.m. by the intersection of Center and Rembrandt streets in Bakersfield. 

