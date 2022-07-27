Coroner ID's 1-year-old killed in Shafter crash

The Kern County coroner's office identified a 1-year-old girl who was killed in a collision Saturday in Shafter.
The Kern County coroner's office identified a 1-year-old girl who was killed in a collision Saturday in Shafter.
Aislyn Kamila Tejeda, of Bakersfield, was a passenger in a 2017 Jeep that was struck by a 2004 Dodge Ram truck around 4:30 p.m.
She was pronounced dead at Kern Medical at 6 p.m.
The driver of the truck, Irving Rodriguez-Barraza, 22, of Wasco, who sustained major injuries in the crash, was arrested as part of a California Highway Patrol investigation into driving under the influence, according to a CHP news release.
