Anterrell Johnathan Jackson has identified the second victim in a double homicide last week in the 4800 block of Cottonwood Road, according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office.
Jackson, 30, was shot and killed March 30 just after 8 p.m.
The incident appears to be gang-related, according to a BPD news release.
Anyone with further information is asked to call Det. Keith Cason at 326-3868 or the BPD at 327-7111.
