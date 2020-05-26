Luciana Perez was hit and killed Monday night along State Route 184, south of Wilson Road, according to the Kern County coroner's office.
Perez, 32, was hit by a car after stepping into the southbound lane of State Route 184 at 10:45 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
Perez died at Kern Medical at 11:20 p.m., the coroner said.
