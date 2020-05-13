Denysha Langston has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office as the victim in a fatal stabbing May 6 in east Bakersfield.
Langston, 25, was stabbed in the 1500 block of Pacific Street. She later died at Kern Medical at 3:18 a.m., the coroner said in a news release.
The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating this incident.
