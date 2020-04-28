The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the man found Sunday following a rock slide in 10000 block of Alfred Harrell Highway.
Doren James Strane, 56, of Paso Robles was discovered at 7:42 p.m. by Bakersfield Police Department officers and was found to be deceased. A postmortem examination will be performed to determine cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.
