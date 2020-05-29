The Kern County coroner’s office has identified a victim in a fatal shooting Wednesday in the 7100 block of Bandolero Way.
Duran Kenneth Dunhill McDowall, 28, was shot by another at 12:50 p.m. and died at 1:29 p.m., according to the coroner. The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating this incident.
