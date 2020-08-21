The Kern County coroner’s office has identified the victim of a Wednesday morning fatal traffic accident at the intersection of Hosking Avenue and Monitor Street.
Eric Enriquez Jr., 23, was the operator of a vehicle that collided with another vehicle at 5:01 a.m. He was transported to Kern Medical where he died from his injuries at 5:48 a.m., according to the coroner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.