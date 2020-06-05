The Kern County coroner’s office has identified the two victims involved in a fatal traffic accident Thursday evening in the 1300 block of South Union Avenue.
Liliana Lisset Bautista, 24, and Edgar Antonio Martinez, 23, were identified as the occupants of the vehicle that lost control and crashed at 11:18 p.m.
They were not wearing seat belts and were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol.
