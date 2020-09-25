The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a Wednesday shooting at 1622 Union Avenue.
Tazmein Leoshus English, 21, was shot by another at 3:50 p.m. He was transported to Kern Medical where he was pronounced deceased at 7:30 p.m., according to the coroner.
The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the incident.
(1) comment
I've heard of chowmein, but never tazmein.
