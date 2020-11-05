The Kern County coroner’s office has identified the victim of a traffic incident on Wednesday night at Hosking Avenue and Hughes Lane.
Elias Samarripas, 72, was the operator of a truck that collided with another truck. He was died at 11:11 p.m.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 34,973
Deaths: 428
Recovered Residents: 17,542
Number of Negative Tests: 191,432
Number of Pending Tests*: 23
Updated: 11/05/2020. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.