The Kern County coroner’s office has identified the victim of a Wednesday morning shooting in the 2000 block of Niles Street.
Scott Richard Fraser, 37, was shot and killed at 2:39 a.m., according to the coroner.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
