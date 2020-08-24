The Kern County coroner’s office has identified the victim of a Thursday officer-involved shooting at Tony's Firehouse Grill and Pizza, 10701 State Route 178.
Cesar Sanchez Ruiz, 36, was shot by an off-duty Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputy and was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:26 p.m.
According to a Kern County Sheriff's Office report, the man was driving erratically before pulling into the restaurant parking lot. After unsuccessfully trying to get into the building through a back door, he pulled a gun on customers in front of the business before getting shot and killed by the off-duty deputy, KCSO said.
The Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident, according to the coroner.
