The Kern County coroner’s office has identified the victim of a Saturday night homicide in the 3900 block of Q Street.
Willie Christer Jr., 35, was shot at 8:08 p.m. Chester Jr. was taken to Kern Medical, where he died as a result of his injuries at 9:58 p.m., according to the coroner.
The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating this incident.
