The Kern County coroner’s office identified a victim of an apparent homicide in Ridgecrest on June 30.
Vickie Lynne Ryno Smith, 54, was located at a residence that caught fire at 10:10 a.m. and was discovered deceased. The cause of death was a cut throat and the manner was homicide, the coroner’s office said.
The Ridgecrest Police Department is investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.