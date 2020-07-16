Jesse Abarca was the victim of a fatal shooting June 8 at the intersection of N Griffith Avenue and Rose Street in Wasco, the Kern County coroner's office said in a news release.
Abarca, 32, was shot at 7:44 a.m. and was taken to Sherman Oaks Hospital in Los Angeles. He was pronounced dead Sunday at 6:12 a.m., the coroner's office said.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting as a homicide.
