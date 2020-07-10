The Kern County coroner’s office has identified the victim of a July 4 traffic fatality on Rancheria Road, north of State Route 178.
Michael Dempsey Eyler, 54, was the passenger of a car that crashed at an unknown time. He was transported to Kern Medical where he died at 10:37 p.m., according to the coroner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.