Gilbert Rodriguez II died in a fatal motorcycle crash Tuesday in Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office.
The accident took place at the intersection of South H Street and Hendricks Lane, the coroner said. It occurred at at 6:27 p.m. when Rodriguez's motorcycle collided with another vehicle.
He died at Kern Medical at 7:22 p.m., the coroner said.
