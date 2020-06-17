Deidre Lynn Polson has been identified as a victim of a fatal motorcycle accident early Tuesday morning on Manor Drive.
The incident occurred north of East Roberts Lane, according to the Kern County coroner's office. Polson was the passenger of the motorcycle, which crashed into a guardrail just after midnight. She died at the scene of the accident, the coroner said.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.