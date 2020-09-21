The Kern County coroner’s office has identified the victim of a fatal bicycle accident on Sept. 5 in the 6700 Block of White Lane.
Jeremiah Adam Vanscoy, 36, appeared to have fallen off his bike and struck his head on the ground, according to a coroner's report.
He was taken to Kern Medical where he was pronounced dead at 11:03 a.m.
A postmortem examination was performed and the cause of death is pending further investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.