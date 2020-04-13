Brian Dickerson has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting Friday by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.
Dickerson, 44, was killed in the 500 block of Union Avenue at about 10:44 p.m., the coroner’s office said in a news release.
The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating this incident and can be contacted at 326-3803.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.