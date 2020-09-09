The Kern County coroner’s office has identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred recently in north Bakersfield.
John Garcia, 65, was the motorcyclist that was traveling on Airport Road south of State Route 119 on Aug. 30. He lost control and crashed at 9:19 a.m., the coroner said.
Garcia was airlifted to Kern Medical where he later died due to his injuries on Wednesday at 4:18 a.m., the coroner said.
