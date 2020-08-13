The Kern County coroner’s office has identified the victim of a Tuesday traffic accident on Highway 178, west of Beale Avenue.
Mark Gerard Wittgraf, 63, was the driver of a vehicle that veered off the Highway and hit a cement wall at 8:20 a.m.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 25,499
Positive Cases Among Non-Residents: 10
Deaths: 187
Recovered Residents: 7,867
Number of Negative Tests: 123,456
Number of Pending Tests*: 694
Updated: 8/13/2020. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.
