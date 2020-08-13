The Kern County coroner’s office has identified a victim in the Aug. 4 double homicide in the intersection of M and 10th streets.
Jerome Patrick Davis, 37, was shot by another person at 10:48 p.m. and was taken to Kern Medical where he died at 3:05 a.m. the following morning.
Eric Lavelle Nichols, 49, was arrested on suspicion of this homicide on Aug. 6 in Wasco, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
