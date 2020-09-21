The Kern County coroner’s office has identified the victim in Thursday's fatal shooting at Basham Funeral Care, 3312 Niles Street in east Bakersfield.
Darren Anthony Thomas, 28, from Los Angeles, was shot and killed at 11:55 a.m. He died at the scene at 12:23 p.m., according to the coroner.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident as a homicide.
