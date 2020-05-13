Larry Jose Mangrobang Sr. was identified as the man who died in a fatal traffic accident Tuesday at the intersection of White Lane and Grissom Street, according to the The Kern County Coroner's Office.
Mangrobang Sr., 41, was driving a car that collided with a semi-truck just after 2:30 p.m. His car then collided with two other vehicles stopped at the intersection, according to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department.
Mangrobang Sr. was taken to a local hospital where he died at about 3:11 p.m., the coroner's office said.
