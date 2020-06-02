The Kern County coroner’s office has identified two women involved in a fatal traffic accident in the 400 block of East Belle Terrace early Tuesday morning.
Valentina Melinda Roque, 24, and Christina Salcedo, 22, were traveling east on E. Belle Terrace east of Bunting Drive at 12:01 a.m. at an unknown, high rate of speed when they failed to slow for a right curve in the roadway and applied the brakes, according to the California Highway Patrol. The vehicle traveled through a dirt shoulder into a dry canal and struck the east side of the canal.
Seat belts were not worn by either occupant, according to CHP. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the collision, CHP said in a release.
