Two men shot and killed in Arvin Friday have been identified.
Antonio Lopez, 22, and Javier Ramirez Cruz, 18, were shot shortly after midnight in the 1300 block of Haven Drive, according to coroner's officials.
Lopez died at the scene, and Cruz was pronounced dead a couple hours later at Kern Medical Center.
Arvin police are investigating.
