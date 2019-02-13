Two people who died Monday in a crash in Oildale have been identified.
Lori Sue Soto, 32, and Joshua James Andrews, 27, were killed when the vehicle they were traveling in split in two after being hit by a pickup then striking a raised median and a couple street signs, according to coroner's officials and the California Highway Patrol.
The two were ejected from the black Dodge Challenger in which they had been traveling east on China Grade Loop, officers said. The vehicle ran a red light at Manor Street and was hit by a Dodge Ram pickup.
The Ram, after impact, hit a traffic signal pole and a brick wall in the northeast corner of the intersection, according to the CHP. Its driver suffered moderate to major injuries.
It's unclear if drugs or alcohol played a role in the collision, officers said.
(1) comment
Red means stop green means go. Are they not teaching this in drivers ed?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.