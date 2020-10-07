The Kern County coroner’s office has identified the three victims of a fatal car accident that occurred Monday near Shafter.
Juan Gabriel Luna Carranza, 27, Ramon Suastegui Arreola, 27, and Yolanda Gutierrez, 19, were killed in the accident at the intersection of Orange Street and Poplar Avenue.
According to a news release from the California Highway Patrol, the accident occurred just after 4 p.m. when a Chevy Impala, traveling westbound on Orange Street at a high rate of speed, ran a stop sign and broadsided an Infiniti sedan.
Carranza, the driver of the Infiniti, and Arreola, who was a passenger in the car, died at the scene.
Gutierrez, the driver of the Impala, was transported to Kern Medical before succumbing to her injuries that evening, the coroner's report said.