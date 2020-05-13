The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified three victims in a fatal traffic accident Monday on State Route 178 in Lake Isabella.
Elissa Renee Pappas, 34, was the driver of a vehicle that collided with another car that was occupied by Sandra Merle Liebel, 78, and Henry Milton Liebel, 84, the coroner's office said in a news release.
All three died in the accident, which occurred just before 3 p.m. at Yankee Canyon Drive.
California Highway Patrol reported that Pappas, driving a 1998 Ford Escort, was traveling at an unsafe speed when she lost control of her car. The Escort entered oncoming traffic, colliding head-on with a 2002 Toyota Tacoma driven by Henry Milton Liebel, CHP said. Sandra Merle Liebel was a passenger in the Tacoma.
