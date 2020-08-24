The Kern County coroner’s office has identified the victim of a Friday stabbing victim in the 400 Block Moose Street in Tupman.
Danny Wayne Barham, 55, was stabbed by another and died from his injuries at 3:12 p.m. according to the coroner.
The suspect, Alan Oaks, was found at about 8:45 p.m. in Oildale. He was arrested on suspicion of murder and other charges, the Kern County Sheriff's Office reported.
