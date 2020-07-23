Tanner Alan Blankenship was identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing Monday in the 2100 block of River Boulevard.
The incident occurred at 1:32 a.m., according to a news release from the Kern County coroner's office. Blankenship was taken to Kern Medical where he died before 2 a.m., the coroner said.
Moments after the incident, Kern County Sheriff deputies found an illegal casino and marijuana dispensary on the property. The Sheriff's Office continues its investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.