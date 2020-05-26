Eric Gracian Nunez has been identified as the victim in a fatal single-vehicle car accident that occurred Saturday.
Nunez, 33, was driving southbound on Highway 99 north of 7th Standard Road when his car drove off the road and crashed, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. He died at this scene at about 1:34 p.m., according to the coroner.
