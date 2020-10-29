The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified a victim that was found dead nearly two weeks ago in the 10000 block of Elmco Avenue in Lamont.
The remains of Maricruz Mendoza, 24, was found on Oct. 16 at 9:51 a.m. The cause of death was a gunshot wound to the back and the manner was homicide, according to the coroner's report.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case. According to an Oct. 16 news release, 47-year-old Jose Maldonado and 37-year-old Antonio Barraza were arrested during the initial investigation. They were booked into the Kern County Jail.