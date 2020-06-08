Robert Forbes has been identified as the man struck by a vehicle June 3 while demonstrating with a group of protesters on California Avenue.
Forbes, 56, died at 7:53 a.m. Saturday at Kern Medical, according to the Kern County coroner's office.
The Bakersfield Police Department has said its major collision investigation team is investigating the incident. BPD noted over the weekend that it talked to people at the scene, and people have posted on social media that they witnessed the incident, but officers had not been able to contact them.
In a Saturday statement, the BPD wrote: "A final determination for this collision will be made once all the evidence has been collected, and investigative reports have been completed and reviewed."
Anyone who has information should call 327-7111 or email Officer C. Ott at cott@bakersfieldpd.us.
