The Kern County coroner’s office identified the pilot involved in a fatal plane crash in Tehachapi on Friday at 421 North Green Street.
Michael Glen Phillips, 69, of Westchester was the sole occupant of the plane, the coroner said. He was declared dead at the scene at 11:53 a.m. A postmortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.
cause of death....piloting at 69
