Rick Luis Bermudez was the man fatally struck by a car Wednesday night in the 300 block of Union Avenue, according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office.
Bermudez, 56, died at the scene at 11:50 p.m., the coroner said in a news release.
The driver, William Chavez-Castro, 24, wasn't injured. He was unlicensed and driving under the influence of alcohol, the Bakersfield Police Department said. He was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail.
