Johnny Darrell Moten, 22, died Saturday in a car accident on the 3100 block of Lotus Lane, according to the Kern County coroner's office.
The accident happened at 4:30 p.m. The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the incident.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Johnny Darrell Moten, 22, died Saturday in a car accident on the 3100 block of Lotus Lane, according to the Kern County coroner's office.
The accident happened at 4:30 p.m. The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the incident.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 2,794
Positive Cases Among Non-Residents: 10
Deaths: 47
Recovered Residents: 1,824
Number of Negative Tests: 29,759
Number of Pending Tests*: 816
Updated: 6/08/2020 at 10:00 a.m. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.