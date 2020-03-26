Allen Ray Banks Jr., 35, has been identified as a victim of a March 23 shooting at Cottonwood Road and East Pacheco Drive, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office.
Banks Jr., 35, was one of two victims in the shooting, which the Bakersfield Police Department believes was gang related. The other victim has yet to be identified.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Keith Cason at 326-3868 or the BPD at 327-7111.
